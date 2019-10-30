Study: Only 1.5% of pitches are working

TEL AVIV: Just 1.5% of pitches result in coverage, according to a study by PR software company Propel.

That figure means that out of 65 pitches, only one is getting coverage. Even that statistic can be deceiving. A pitch that "results in coverage" could either get an entire feature or just a mention.

Propel cofounder and CEO Zach Cutler said via email that one problem is PR pros continuing to pitch as they always have, despite journalism changing. Technology could help to bridge the gap, he added.

Between 2008 and 2018, the number of newsroom jobs at U.S. newspapers plunged 47%, according to the Pew Research Center. There have been layoffs this year at media outlets from CNN to BuzzFeed to the New York Daily News.

The study, which is based on 7,500 real pitches from U.S.-based PR pros in 2019, also found that only half of the sample’s pitches were opened and just 7% got a response.

PR pros are sending an average of 111 pitches every month. The busiest day is Tuesday with 40% of a week’s pitches sent then, followed by Wednesday (25%), Monday (15%), Thursday (13%) and Friday (8%).

The busiest hour is between 1 and 2 p.m,, with 14% of a day’s pitches sent that hour. Thirteen percent of pitches in a day are sent between noon and 1 p.m.

The highest five percentile had 60% of their pitches opened, a quarter of them got a response and 3% resulted in coverage. The lowest five percentile only had a 33% open rate, a 1.5% response rate and fewer than 0.5% of their pitches resulted in coverage.