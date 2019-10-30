Rogers & Cowan/PMK promotes Craig Greiwe

LOS ANGELES: Newly combined entertainment shops Rogers & Cowan and PMK-BNC have named Craig Greiwe as chief strategy and transformation officer.

Greiwe will report to Mark Owens, CEO of Rogers & Cowan/PMK, and work closely with Cindi Berger, chairman.

"[Greiwe’s] appointment is part of Rogers & Cowan/PMK’s continuing expansion from a PR and media firm to a fully integrated marketing and communications agency," said an agency representative, via email.

Greiwe will be responsible for overarching strategy for some of the agency’s largest brand clients. He will oversee the research and insights and strategy and transformation practice groups. Greiwe will also manage Greenhouse, the firm’s in-house collaborative incubator of practice groups, including digital, social, creative and content marketing.

Greiwe will lead a team that works on marketing, PR, experiential events and partnerships among other areas. His direct reports will include SVP of strategic insights and analytics Michael Fein, VP of strategy and transformation Courtney Allen and Greenhouse senior director Tara Schroetter.

For the past three years, Greiwe has served as SVP at Rogers & Cowan. Recent examples of work by Greiwe and his team include Verizon’s immersive projection mapping of the United Nations during the Climate Action Summit and General Assembly opening.

Beginning Wednesday, the firm will begin to use the branding of Rogers & Cowan/PMK. The firm is planning to reveal its new brand early next year.

In July, PMK-BNC moved into Interpublic Group’s Constituency Management Group as part of its merger with Rogers & Cowan that month. Prior to the merger, Rogers & Cowan was under the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network, which, in turn, was under CMG. PMK-BNC was previously part of McCann. The newly combined agency now sits below Octagon, which remains part of CMG.

The merger of Rogers & Cowan and PMK-BNC created an entertainment-focused agency with more than $94 million in annual combined revenue. While PMK-BNC was the larger of the two firms, Rogers & Cowan outpaced it last year in terms of revenue growth. In 2018, PMK-BNC’s revenue was $55.5 million, down 2% from the year prior, while R&C posted $38.9 million in revenue, an increase of 19%, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.

The PR firms in IPG’s Constituency Management Group recently posted low-single-digit growth in Q3 on both an as-reported and organic basis. Rogers & Cowan had a particularly strong performance in the quarter, CMG chairman and CEO Andy Polansky told PRWeek.