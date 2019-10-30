Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Bud Light went through with it. The brand sent Jeff Adams, its "hero" who took a home run ball to the stomach instead of spilling a beer, to game six of the World Series in Houston last night, clad in an "always save the beers" shirt. Game seven, which will hopefully not hinge on another very controversial call, is set for tonight in Houston.

The White House has launched a website to help people with substance abuse problems learn about treatment options. FindTreatment.gov, which is launching on Wednesday, catalogs 13,000 licensed treatment providers and lets users search among options for youth, veterans or members of the LGBT community, according to the Associated Press.

Boeing’s CEO will be on Capitol Hill again on Wednesday for a second round of grilling from lawmakers. Dennis Muilenburg acknowledged on Tuesday that the company’s safety assessment procedures fell short with the 737 Max. Muilenburg was confronted by families of people who died in two crashes of the 737 Max model. Also on the Hill today: more Ukraine testimony.

HBO executives took the wraps off the network’s HBO Max streaming service on Tuesday. The platform has a targeted launch date of May and a price point of $15 per month. It is set to feature D.C. Comics films, the "Harry Potter" series, Friends and more. HBO Max will also give a boost to the highly regarded "recommended by humans" feature.

Another brand opportunity for Starbucks? HBO said yesterday that it’s ordered a Game of Thrones prequel series focused on the Targaryen family and, of course, their dragons. It also cancelled a different GoT prequel project starring Naomi Watts.