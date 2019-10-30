Aldi chooses agency for social media work

The full service agency already handles Aldi’s advertising, media planning and buying, digital and in-store briefs in the UK and Ireland through a McCann UK team based in Manchester and London.

In the UK, Aldi is also served by comms agencies Red Consultancy and City Press.

From January, McCann’s Live UK team will be responsible for all organic social media and content activity and work closely with Aldi’s in-house team to deliver ‘always-on’ activity, hero campaigns and influencer marketing.

McCann UK CEO Mark Lund said: "We are delighted to have won this high profile assignment that further strengthens our partnership.

"Aldi are a great social brand and we are confident this will enable us to drive further growth for Aldi through even tighter integration of campaigns across every touchpoint."

McCann and Aldi recently picked up five awards, including the Grand Effie at the Euro Effies for the long-term effectiveness of their campaigns.