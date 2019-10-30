Reuter Communications appoints director in Shanghai

Intelligence and communications agency Reuter Communications has hired Tracy Zhang (pictured) as director in Shanghai where she will develop integrated marketing and digital strategies for clients in the luxury beauty and fashion sectors.

Visit the PRWeek Asia homepage here

Zhang was previously group account director at BBDO Shanghai. Altogether, she carries over 15 years of experience in advising international brands on Chinese culture and localisation with integrated comms.

"Bringing the experience and talent of Tracy into the agency is a major boon for our fashion and beauty teams," said Nick Cakebread, managing partner of Reuter Communications. "Tracy’s expertise in helping clients navigate China’s complex media, social and influencer landscape to deliver results-driven strategies will further bolster our client offering."

Reuter connects luxury brands and businesses with affluent consumers in Asia, and their clients include Sotheby's, Harrods, Swire Hotels, The Este´e Lauder Companies, and Swarovski. The agency has offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia