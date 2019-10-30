WE Buchan rebrands in Australia

Australia’s WE Buchan will rebrand to WE Communications as it expands its capabilities in Australia and the APAC region. Buchan Consulting and WE Communications became partners over 12 years ago, and WE was renamed after the acquisition.

Since then, WE’s team grew to 56 people in Melbourne and Sydney, and is now led by Australia CEO Gemma Hudson and supported by Rebecca Wilson, EVP of Singapore and Australia. According to a press statement, the rebrand was a "next natural step" for the agency.

"Buchan and WE first came together because of our shared values and independent proposition and over the years, it’s proven to be a dynamic relationship for both our teams and clients," said Hudson.

The agency is specialised in the corporate, health, consumer, and tech sectors with major clients including Adobe, Allianz, Commonwealth Bank, Cotton On Group, and Jenny Craig.