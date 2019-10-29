Who's best utilizing social media?

Pharmaceutical companies are on the cutting edge — except when it comes to social media, where the sector is hemmed in by government regulations. Below, 25 pharmaceutical companies in 20 countries were analyzed across 12 digital channels in 2018 for these social channel rankings.

The top 10 performers based on the web, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and combined social media.

Brand performance by platform:

Source: Worldcom Public Relations Group; rankings based on Worldcom Healthcare monitor scores, which measure each company's presence on, or use of, 12 social media channels. A score was assigned to each, leading to the rankings.