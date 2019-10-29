Who's best utilizing social media?

Examining the top pharmaceutical companies on social media.

Pharmaceutical companies are on the cutting edge — except when it comes to social media, where the sector is hemmed in by government regulations. Below, 25 pharmaceutical companies in 20 countries were analyzed across 12 digital channels in 2018 for these social channel rankings.

The top 10 performers based on the web, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and combined social media.

the top 10 brands on social media

 

 Brand performance by platform:

brand performance by platform

Source: Worldcom Public Relations Group; rankings based on Worldcom Healthcare monitor scores, which measure each company's presence on, or use of, 12 social media channels. A score was assigned to each, leading to the rankings.

