SocialChorus launches measurement tool Analyze

Added 1 hour ago by Sean Czarnecki

It's the latest in a string of products and features from the internal communications platform.

SAN FRANCISCO: SocialChorus has launched a measurement tool called Analyze that will help users measure their internal communications’ effectiveness and tie them to business objectives. 

Analyze will enable users to access visual data and insights; execute, measure and optimize key business initiatives; and view personalized dashboards with key insights, SocialChorus said in a statement. 

Since securing $12.5 million in funding last May, SocialChorus has released products and features including Innovation Lab, which introduced drop campaigns, commenting, video submissions and more.

