SocialChorus launches measurement tool Analyze

SAN FRANCISCO: SocialChorus has launched a measurement tool called Analyze that will help users measure their internal communications’ effectiveness and tie them to business objectives.

Analyze will enable users to access visual data and insights; execute, measure and optimize key business initiatives; and view personalized dashboards with key insights, SocialChorus said in a statement.

Since securing $12.5 million in funding last May, SocialChorus has released products and features including Innovation Lab, which introduced drop campaigns, commenting, video submissions and more.