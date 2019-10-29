Health influencers have crucial role in election landscape

PRWeek’s fourth annual health issue shines a light on an increasingly vibrant, disruptive and influential sector that contains some of the most complex, meaningful and compelling narratives in the communications space.

From drug pricing to opioid abuse to celebrity influencers to citizen activism to gun crime, health is the place where hot-button issues are being debated. And, in the agency and consultancy sectors, some of the highest rates of growth and most meaningful pockets of innovation revolve around the health ecosphere.

All these elements are reflected in our Health Influencer 50 list, which we have once again produced with our sister brand MM&M.

In addition, you can hear in-depth and directly from two of our 2019 influencers: DTC healthcare startup Hims & Hers’ founder and CEO Andrew Dudum and pharma behemoth GlaxoSmithKline’s CMO Amardeep Kahlon. There is also a profile of nonprofit health system Kaiser Permanente’s SVP and CCO Kathryn Beiser.

The Affordable Care Act and coverage expansion, Medicare for All, drug pricing, cannabis and abortion are set to be big voting determinants in the 2020 election and many of our Health Influencers will play a key role in directing these discussions over the coming 12 months.

Hopefully some of them will also elevate other important topics into the debate, such as Michael Phelps on mental health, Ethan Lindenberger on vaccines and Serena Williams on maternal healthcare.