Career community Handshake names SourceCode as AOR

SAN FRANCISCO: Handshake, an online career community for U.S. college students, recruiters and employers, has named SourceCode Communications as AOR.

Priti Khare, director of communications and public relations at Handshake, said the company began looking for an agency via a formal RFP process after she started in the role three months ago. The company had not worked with a firm on a retained basis. It spoke with four agencies and asked three to send proposals before choosing two finalists and eventually picking SourceCode at the start of the month. SourceCode began working on the account on October 12.

Khare praised the agency’s B2B credentials and creative chops in reaching out to college students. "Most importantly, I’m a one-woman shop here," she said. "And their team was dynamic, clearly engaged, enthusiastic and very driven."

Khare did not disclose the size of the budget but said the firm has dedicated five people to the account team. "It’s a healthy budget to achieve our pretty ambitious PR goals," she said. A Sourcecode spokesperson said Nicole Pfeifer, senior director and head of consumer at the agency, will lead the account team.

Khare said Handshake’s first project with SourceCode will be a consumer survey of college students and their perspectives on the job market that she expects to be completed by the end of this year.

SourceCode will support media relations in the human resources and trade business technology media, as well as thought leadership to position executives as authorities who "understand what it will take to build the workforce of the future."

Fourteen million students and alumni are part of the platform and more than 400,000 employers use it for recruiting, according to a statement from Handshake.