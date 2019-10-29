Danielle Wuschke Paige joins global law firm Nixon Peabody

BOSTON: Law firm Nixon Peabody has hired MSL alum Danielle Wuschke Paige as chief marketing and growth officer.

In the Boston-based role, Wuschke Paige will focus on brand management, digital business transformation driven through marketing technology, client engagement and overall growth. She is overseeing a team of 40 in the U.S. and reporting to CEO Andrew Glincher.

Paige said she was drawn to the role because of the firm’s reputation for "creativity and innovation" as well as its approach to diversity and inclusion. "Secondly, their appetite for bringing a technological approach to marketing is not only exciting, but really speaks to their appetite to build the business and set them up for the future," Wuschke Paige said.

The last person to hold the role was José Cunningham, who was chief marketing and business development officer. The change in title reflects the infusion of marketing technology, Wuschke Paige said.

"Marketing automation is pushing marketing to a different place in the organization," she added. "It helps enable greater productivity and increases our competitive advantage. Coupled with business development in a disciplined way, they’re a natural combination."

Previously, Wuschke Paige ran her own consultancy, PaigeOne Agency, and had a three-year stint at MSL, most recently as U.S. COO. She also served as the Publicis Groupe agency’s EVP of global practices and sectors.

Wuschke Paige left MSL in June. Prior, she was senior partner, GM and Americas technology co-lead at FleishmanHillard as part of an eight-year career at the Omnicom Group agency.

Nixon Peabody’s revenue grew by double digits year-over-year in 2018, crossing the $500 million mark for the first time and netting $1.5 million in profit per partner, according to The American Lawyer.