National Citizen Service chooses agency for consumer and corporate brief

FleishmanHillard Fishburn (FHF) will work with NCS to run its press office, positioning the organisation as an "independent, essential part of young people’s transition to adulthood".

The government-backed programme was established in 2011 to help build a more cohesive, mobile and engaged society. Almost 600,000 young people have taken part in the programme, contributing 12.5 million hours of community action.

The agency will also lead a separate campaign to amplify the impact of NCS. This will include driving awareness through storytelling across multiple channels, partner engagement and experiences that engage young people and parents.

The appointment coincides with the launch of the agency’s youth and culture specialism, designed to help brands reach younger audiences.

FHF head of brand and consumer marketing in EMEA, Lauren Winter, said: "In this political climate, NCS’ goal to deliver social cohesion is more relevant than ever and it’s extremely important that young people’s voices are heard."

FHF will be working alongside brand and communications agency Karmarama, media agency MediaCom, government media buying agency partner Manning Gottlieb OMD's Omnigov and digital agency Kindred.

"We were impressed with FleishmanHillard’s commitment to youth culture and track record of engaging young people and parents through bold, creative campaigns," said Kam Pearce, head of PR and communications at NCS Trust.