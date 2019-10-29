Weber Shandwick names Boston and New York GMs

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick is promoting Stacey Bernstein to GM of Boston and Michael Wehman to GM of New York.

In their new roles, both Wehman and Bernstein will report to newly appointed president of Weber in North America Joy Farber Kolo.

Bernstein was most recently EVP and global director of digital health and has been interim GM of Boston since May, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her move to Boston GM is immediate. Bernstein was made interim Boston GM to fill in after the former GM Julie Hall left the company.

Wehman is currently EVP and New York consumer marketing practice lead, according to a statement from the Interpublic Group agency. He starts in the new role in January.

The New York GM role is currently being handled by Kolo.

Bernstein has been at Weber since 2010 and launched the firm’s digital health practice in 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to Weber, she worked at Edelman.

Wehman has worked for 19 years at Weber on accounts in the food and beverage, hospitality, lifestyle and CPG spaces.

"I’m incredibly proud of what we have built in the East and have 100% conviction that these two leaders will not only care for it, but continue to advance it -- for our people and our clients," said Kolo of Wehman and Bernstein.

Weber posted 5% revenue growth in 2018 to $846 million. Weber is part of IPG’s Constituency Management Group, which recently posted low-single-digit growth in Q3 on both an as-reported and organic basis.