Marina Maher Communications selects Jennifer O'Neill as healthcare MD

NEW YORK: Marina Maher Communications has named Jennifer O’Neill MD of its healthcare practice.

O’Neill is leading MMC Health & Well-Being and Rx Mosaic groups at the company and is on the MMC executive leadership team. She reports to MMC founder and CEO Marina Maher and, in turn, has five direct reports, according to a statement from the Omnicom firm.

O’Neill started in the new position last month, according to an MMC spokeswoman. The healthcare practice MD role was previously held by Michele Schimmel, who left MMC earlier this year. Schimmel is now the global client portfolio leader at W2O, according to her LinkedIn profile.

O’Neill comes to MMC from Lippe Taylor where she was the lead of that agency’s healthcare practice.

"While we appreciated [O’Neill’s] contributions to Lippe Taylor, we made the mutual decision back in the spring to move in a different direction with Megan Svensen joining us from W2O Group to run our healthcare practice," said a Lippe spokesman, when asked for a comment about O’Neill’s departure.

In 2018, revenue for MMC grew 4% to $57.2 million. Recently, Omnicom Group’s PR firms, which include MMC as well as FleishmanHillard, Ketchum and Porter Novelli, reported an organic revenue decrease of 3.8% in Q3 to $337.2 million.

MMC bought Rx Mosaic in June 2014.