UK sports and entertainment specialist Clifford French rebrands

The move is part of a global rebrand of marcomms agencies within the Endeavor Global Marketing group.

Clifford French was established by Dan French and James Clifford in 2008 and acquired by Endeavour in June 2018.

It will join sister agencies in advertising, branding, communications, sponsorship and experiential to adopt the 160over90 brand.

160over90 was originally a Philadelphia-headquartered creative agency with more than 200 staff across offices in New York, Los Angeles, Gainesville and Columbus.

The move creates a 800-person strong global creative agency with offices in London, New York City, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Sydney and other countries.

Clifford and French will continue in their roles as senior vice presidents at 160over90. The 160over90 PR and communications team is led globally by Samantha Stark. 160over90’s PR clients in Europe include Electronic Arts, Puma, NFL, Marriott International and William Hill.

"160over90 is a creative-led agency which is driven by culture," French said. "As part of the Endeavor network, we believe we’re uniquely positioned to identify, access and leverage cultural trends on behalf of our clients."

French said the name is a reference to "ideas or moments that get the blood pumping"; in other words, when you are excited, your heart rate rises to 160 over 90.

Clifford added: "The 160over90 brand brings us all under one unified banner and better communicates the integrated services we’ve long been providing as part of Endeavor Global Marketing. It’s a very natural and exciting evolution."

Aside from 160over90, the broader Endeavor network comprises WME, IMG, UFC and other sport and entertainment properties.