'Get ready for Brexit' campaign paused

The government has halted its £100m Brexit campaign that encouraged the nation to make sure they were ready for the UK to leave the European Union on 31 October.

The "Get ready for Brexit" ads began running on out-of-home sites at the beginning of September and have also featured on TV, radio, digital and social media. They were created by Engine.

However, because the government has been granted an extension for leaving the EU, the ads will now need to be revised.

The government will continue to update information on its site gov.uk/brexit.

On Monday, The Times reported that the public accounts committee is to investigate the campaign on how effective it is.

The Advertising Standards Authority received hundreds of complaints that the campaign was misleading but it opted not to investigate.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign