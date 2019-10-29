Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Salesforce is preparing to review its PR agency relationships. Sources familiar with the process said the review is set to focus on Salesforce’s relationship with U.S. AOR Zeno Group, with which the cloud-based CRM company consolidated most of its communications work last year. PRWeek has all the details.

Xerox is building out a team of storytellers. The company has purposefully been hiring people with journalism backgrounds "to tell higher-quality stories that have journalistic sensibilities to them," rather than churning out "marketing speak," said Anne Marie Squeo, Xerox’s SVP and chief communications and brand officer. Here’s what the storytellers have been up to.

Jeff Adams, who caught a World Series home run ball while holding Bud Light tall boys, has also captured the attention of the beer brand. Bud Light has memorialized the image of Adams double-fisting the beer cans as the ball slams directly into his chest on a shirt with the caption, "Always save the beers." The brand tweeted an image of the shirt on Monday night, adding that they have been in touch with Adams and he will be wearing it to Game 6 of the World Series.

Update: We are in contact with our hero. He’s wearing this beauty to Game 6. pic.twitter.com/CobFG9q8kC — Bud Light (@budlight) October 29, 2019

Wondering how to use Apple’s newly released butter stick emoji? Land O’Lakes posted a "definitive list of best uses" on its blog on Monday, following the iOS 13.2 software update. Butter was just one of the 60 emojis Apple introduced on Monday. Many of the new characters focus on inclusion and diversity.

Allianz Group’s Sabia Schwarzer has been named PRWeek Global Awards 2020 jury chair. Schwarzer, global head of group communications and corporate responsibility at the financial services giant, will oversee a global jury of top-level in-house and agency executives to identify transformative work that crosses global borders as well as the best activations in the regions. Go here for more information about the entry process and tickets for the PRWeek Global Awards.