Salesforce prepares agency review

SAN FRANCISCO: Salesforce is preparing to review its PR agency relationships, according to sources familiar with the process.

The review is set to focus on Salesforce’s relationship with U.S. AOR Zeno Group, with which the cloud-based CRM company consolidated most of its communications work last year. The firm handles product, solutions and corporate PR for Salesforce.

Zeno was initially chosen as Salesforce’s lead corporate agency in 2017. The account was worth seven figures at the time, according to a source familiar with the matter. A year later, Salesforce consolidated the bulk of its PR work with Zeno after awarding the DJE Holdings firm its product and solutions business, making the agency its first U.S. AOR. Nectar Communications previously handled product and solutions comms and worked on corporate communications.

At the time of that transition, Salesforce also worked with InkHouse on environment and sustainability comms and Joele Frank on strategic counsel. Former chief communications officer Corey duBrowa described both accounts at the time as "small remits."

DuBrowa left Salesforce last spring after a tenure of eight months to join Google as VP of communications and public affairs. He was replaced as Salesforce’s chief communications officer by Brad Burns, former SVP of corporate communications at AT&T.

Representatives from Salesforce and Zeno were not available for comment. A DJE Holdings representative declined comment.