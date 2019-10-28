On September 25, the Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corporation launched the $20 million Climate Change Investment Initiative. The former will contribute $10 million over the next 10 years to fund the effort, which focuses on clean energy and environmental technologies that can eventually achieve wide-scale commercialization. The corporate arm will match that grant with up to a $10 million in-kind investment of pro-bono services.
Exelon, the nation’s largest generator of carbon-free energy, views this as its latest step to battle climate change and create a clean, next-generation energy grid.
As Maggie FitzPatrick, chief corporate affairs officer at Exelon, tells PRWeek managing editor Gideon Fidelzeid in this video, what makes this program truly special are the strong elements in includes to help entrepreneurs, advance diversity and inclusion, and underscore the purpose that has long been foundational to the company.