Allianz's Sabia Schwarzer named PRWeek Global Awards jury chair

MUNICH: Sabia Schwarzer, comms lead at financial services giant Allianz Group, will chair the PRWeek Global Awards 2020.

Schwarzer is global head of group communications and corporate responsibility of Allianz, where core businesses include insurance and asset management.

She joined the Munich-headquartered German multinational in 1996 and has worked on three continents since then – Asia, North America and Europe.

From 1996 to 2001, Schwarzer was head of marketing and communications, Asia-Pacific. She was VP, head of communications North America and board member of the Allianz Foundation from 2001 until 2015, when she was promoted to lead global communication and ESG (environmental, social and governance) strategy for the group.

Her responsibilities include leading organizational transformation and change, managing a global team of international communicators, acting as coach and sparring partner for the group CEO and senior executives, driving social media strategy and data analytics, and developing and monitoring meaningful KPIs across all media and activities.

She is a purpose and values-driven leader with experience in developing and executing communication and corporate responsibility strategies - her focus is on people and culture.

"I am honored to be the chair for the 2020 PRWeek Global Awards," said Schwarzer. "I am looking forward to seeing creativity and talent at work. Behind the best campaigns there is usually a team with a strong vision to convey a message that goes beyond the obvious and connects with people on an emotional level."

An elite panel of judges from across the U.S., U.K., Europe, Asia, LATAM, Middle East and the Americas will review and score each Global Awards entry submitted.

If you would like to be considered for the 2020 judging panel, submit your nomination at www.prweekglobalawards.com.

There are 32 categories open for nominations, including four gold – International Agency, Global Professional - In House, Global Professional - Agency and Global Agency. The Global Campaign of the Year is chosen by PRWeek and the chair of jury.

The seventh global awards gala is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, in London. Submissions are due by Thursday, January 16, 2020 - there will be an extended entry deadline until January 30.

Go here for more information about the entry process and tickets for the PRWeek Global Awards, which recognize and celebrate transformative cross-regional global work as well as the best work in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Europe (outside the U.K.).

The awards are open to in-house marketing and PR departments, agencies, consultancies, and the individuals who work within them. Campaign categories are open to local work in addition to activations that cross national or regional borders.

Last year, Interpublic Group agency Golin won Global Agency of the Year. Its larger sibling Weber Shandwick won six awards - CEO Gail Heimann was named Global Agency Professional of the Year.

Campaign of the Year went to Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty by MSL for Procter & Gamble, which also won Global Creative Idea and Global PR Breakthrough.

The Global In-house Professional of the Year was Karen Kahn, global chief communications officer at HP, which also won Global Brand of the Year.