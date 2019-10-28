Deutsche Bank hires Daniel Hunter to lead Americas comms

NEW YORK: Deutsche Bank has hired Daniel Hunter as MD and head of communications for the Americas.

Starting in the role this month, Hunter joined the financial services company from Prosek Partners, where he was a New York-based MD, working with global banks, private equity funds and hedge funds.

Hunter is reporting to Jörg Eigendorf, global head of comms and CSR, and U.S. CEO Christiana Riley, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The previous leader of Deutsche Bank’s Americas communications was Kerrie McHugh, who moved to Brookfield Property Group as head of communications and branding.

Deutsche Bank has faced scrutiny in recent months for its lending relationship with President Donald Trump. It also agreed to pay $16.2 million in August to settle allegations that it employed relatives of overseas government officials in order to win business, according to Bloomberg.

The bank works with Finsbury on corporate communications and Prosek on its asset and wealth management business.

Before Prosek, Hunter was head of corporate comms at financial services company Nomura, corporate affairs director at Old Mutual Wealth and head of external comms for personal and corporate banking at Barclays.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the hire. Prosek confirmed Hunter left the firm.