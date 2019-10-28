M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment to open doors in Amsterdam

It is M&C Saatchi Group’s first foray into the in Dutch capital and will focus on serving clients in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and the Benelux region.

Heineken, an existing retained client, will become the agency’s foundation client in the city.

The office will be co-headed by long-term M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment business director Toan Ravenscroft and M&C Saatchi London former head of innovation and a strategy director Jasper Hunter.

"We are always looking for opportunities to grow our footprint in the right locations, at the right time, for the right reasons," M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment global CEO Steve Martin said.

"We have strong existing client relationships with brands like Heineken and we believe it is a great opportunity to creatively connect brands to their audiences through the things they love in a brutally simple way."

Ravenscroft added: "Amsterdam already sets the bar creatively, but we feel there is a real opportunity to bring our specialism and approach to brands based here and to create big ideas that influence culture."

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment was established in 2004 and holds long-term relationships globally with brands including Coca-Cola, Heineken, Reebok and Pernod Ricard.

Recently, the agency opened a brand experience arm, M&C Saatchi Live.