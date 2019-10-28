Popeyes references Kanye in chicken sandwich announcement

After a shortage that lasted more than two months, Popeyes’ chicken sandwich is finally set to return on Sunday.

The chain announced the big news on social media on Monday morning with a video and the caption, "Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day."

The video shows a rest area sign with "open Sunday" being plastered under Popeyes’ logo, which is cleverly positioned next to that of Chick-Fil-A, which says "closed Sunday." In case you’ve been living under a pop culture rock since Friday, the announcement is a reference to Kanye West’s new song "Closed on Sunday," which features lyrics about Chick-fil-A in the chorus.

West’s album, Jesus is King, was released on Friday.

Popeyes swears it’s ready this time. To prepare for the sandwich’s relaunch, it has hired 400 additional staffers with up to two people per location dedicated to making the sandwich.

Popeyes’ dig at Chick-fil-A is reigniting an early kerfuffle between the two brands. In August, consumers warred on Twitter over whether Popeyes, Chick-fil-A or Wendy’s has the best chicken sandwich, driving demand for Popeyes’ version.

You might have also seen Popeyes’ chicken sandwich at Halloween parties this weekend. Yandy has added a "Sold Out Chicken Sandwich" costume to its website in a nod to Popeyes chicken sandwich taking the country by storm in August, until it was sold out within two weeks of its debut.