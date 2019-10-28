Here are the Cannes Lions 2020 themes and a new category

Digital disruption has been a hot topic in adland for several years, and Cannes has tapped into the trend with the launch of its Creative Business Transformation Lions for the 2020 festival.

"We continually evolve the awards, in line with the industry and the new Creative Business Transformation Lions celebrate creativity that can drive tangible business change," said Susie Walker, head of awards at Cannes Lions, in a statement. "We’re expecting work to come from across in-house and agency teams that work in consultancy, experience design, creative innovation, technology and digital transformation. Brands are now built through customer experience, and there’s more focus than ever on creating meaningful experiences for customers in all sectors and regions of the world."

In addition to the Creative Business Transformation Lions, Cannes has unveiled its 2020 content themes. They are: Creativity is the Business Growth Engine; Creative Disruption in Commerce; Post-Purpose: Brand Accountability and Activism; Brand is my Experience; Looking to 2030: Making your Business Future-fit; Applied Creativity: When Data, Tech and Ideas Collide; Storytelling at Scale; and Let’s Get Back to Brand.

Cannes Lions developed the themes based on insights from 1,500 customers and in-depth interviews with CMOs, CCOs, brand leaders, strategists and CEOs.

The festival also revamped its PR Lions for the 2020 festival to better represent the communications industry and the challenges facing PR professionals today.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.