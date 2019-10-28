FTI hires two public affairs execs

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting has named Sonja Nesbit as MD, leading healthcare and life sciences in the public affairs group and Erica Elliott Richardson as MD and financial services lead, also in its public affairs group.

Both women will be based in Washington D.C. in the newly created roles.

Nesbit is reporting to Bob Moran, head of government relations, and John Capodanno, head of healthcare and life sciences. Richardson is reporting jointly to Colleen Hsia, head of financial services, and Jackson Dunn, head of public affairs.

Nesbit was previously senior government relations director for the law firm Arent Fox. The firm did not comment on her departure or its plans for her vacant position.

Richardson’s prior position was director of external affairs for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which also did not comment on her move.

On Thursday, FTI reported that Q3 revenue for its strategic communications segment grew 8.9% organically $60 million.