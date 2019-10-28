Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

After being booed at the World Series last night, President Donald Trump is set for a chilly reception in Chicago. For the first time in his presidency, Trump is visiting the Windy City on Monday. He is expected first to address the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, with his speech focusing on support for law enforcement, national crime statistics and a drop in the murder rate and violent crime as compared to 2016. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he won't attend the speech because he opposes the administration's immigration policies. The city's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, also refuses to meet with Trump.

When a PR stunt goes down like a lead balloon…or a "space selfie" balloon. Last week, Samsung Electronics said it launched "the world’s first selfie sent to space," which was an image of model Cara Delevingne that was taken on a Galaxy S10 Plus. Users could then upload their own photos to a website for a chance to see them displayed on the screen of a Galaxy S10 5G on board the balloon. However, a Michigan resident revealed in a Facebook post that she found the device used to send the selfie to space in a tree on her property over the weekend.

Sprout Social is planning to go public, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The social media management and analytics company has applied to list its stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol SPT. The venture has attracted $111.5 million in funding, according to Crunchbase. Sprout’s revenue grew 76% from 2017 to 2018, from $44.8 million to $78.8 million, according to the SEC filing.

When a paper changes a headline three times. An obituary in the Washington Post for ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi initially had a headline calling him the "Islamic State’s terrorist-in-chief." The paper then changed the headline, instead referring to him as an "austere religious scholar," drawing backlash on social media. The paper’s VP of communications Kristine Coratti tweeted that "the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly." The obit’s current headline is "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48."

What’s next for Boeing? Starting Tuesday, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will testify for two days before Congress. Tuesday also marks the anniversary of the Lion Air 737 MAX crash in Indonesia, the first of two crashes within five months that killed a total of 346 people. Muilenburg said on a conference call last week that he was anticipating "tough questions, challenging questions, a lot of scrutiny" at the hearings.