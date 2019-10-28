Watch: Branson haggles with Israelis to launch new Virgin Atlantic route

Added 8 hours ago by Arvind Hickman

Richard Branson has been spotted bartering with Israeli locals to celebrate the Virgin Atlantic's new flight route to Tel Aviv.

News
Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson barters with Israelis
Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson barters with Israelis

The Virgin Atlantic founder set up the ‘Come Flea with Me’ travel agency at Tel Aviv’s famous Jaffa Market, offering locals the chance to barter with him for flights to London.

Other prizes on offer included Virgin Atlantic merchandise, including Vivienne Westwood crew bags and Virgin Atlantic’s iconic red shoes.

Manifest were the creative and PR agency behind the stunt with Bark films handling the production.

"Israel is famous for its savvy negotiators, so I wanted to go head to head with some of its residents to put my skills to the test and I had to bring my A-game," Branson said.

"With its thriving start-up scene, pristine beaches and vibrant nightlife, Tel Aviv was a key destination for Virgin Atlantic to establish a new route."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters