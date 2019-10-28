Watch: Branson haggles with Israelis to launch new Virgin Atlantic route

The Virgin Atlantic founder set up the ‘Come Flea with Me’ travel agency at Tel Aviv’s famous Jaffa Market, offering locals the chance to barter with him for flights to London.

Other prizes on offer included Virgin Atlantic merchandise, including Vivienne Westwood crew bags and Virgin Atlantic’s iconic red shoes.

Manifest were the creative and PR agency behind the stunt with Bark films handling the production.

"Israel is famous for its savvy negotiators, so I wanted to go head to head with some of its residents to put my skills to the test and I had to bring my A-game," Branson said.

"With its thriving start-up scene, pristine beaches and vibrant nightlife, Tel Aviv was a key destination for Virgin Atlantic to establish a new route."