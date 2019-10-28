Eulogy's Rich Ware promoted to director

Ware will join Eulogy’s operating board in November. Since joining the agency five years ago, Ware has helped the business grow its integrated client work offering, including out-of-home campaigns and media buying.

His client portfolio includes Virgin Media Business, Getty Images, Halo Top and Kantar, and has led the agency’s communications support for Pride in London through last year’s Pride Matters campaign.

"From the moment Rich walked through Eulogy’s doors five years ago he has been unstoppable. He’s brought passion, curiosity and honesty to everything we do, and has given his brains to some of our most exciting recent agency developments," Eulogy chairman and founder Adrian Brady said.

"His is a thoroughly deserved promotion. We look forward to continuing to support his personal and professional growth over the coming years, and to Rich supercharging the growth of our business in turn."

Prior to Eulogy, Ware held roles at several agencies – including Propeller Group and Franklin Rae PR – specialising in the media, technology and entertainment sectors, leading communications campaigns for the likes of Trinity Mirror Group (now Reach), Fremantle and Mindshare.

Earlier this year, Eulogy promoted Susie Dullard and James Steward to director.