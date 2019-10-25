Cision subsidiary Falcon.io acquires Unmetric

NEW YORK: Cision subsidiary Falcon.io has acquired social media analytics company Unmetric.

The deal will allow Unmetric customers to access a social media management platform with capabilities including listening, engagement and publishing. For Falcon.io, the deal adds benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

Unmetric’s clients, including Unilever, Pepsi, and General Motors, will be absorbed by Falcon.io.

Founded in 2011, Unmetric launched as a platform for automating competitor tracing and benchmarking, which founder Lux Narayan had to do manually in a spreadsheet, according to a statement from the company. It was branded at the time as the Social Media Benchmarking Company. Unmetric has helped to pioneer metrics such as promoted post detection.

The Falcon.io-Unmetric deal was announced three days after Cision said it has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity for $2.74 billion. The deal, which would take Cision private, is expected to close in Q1 2020.

Cision acquired Falcon.io at the start of this year and made the company its social media management division. Cision also acquired Trendkite the same month for $225 million.