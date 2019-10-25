Just briefly: Account wins and people moves

People moves

Dallas — Hill+Knowlton Strategies hired Caroline Bouldin as a principal in its corporate advisory practice. Bouldin was previously director of marketing and communications at Napali Capital, according to LinkedIn.

Denver — Comms agency Grasslands hired Alex Gnibus as publicist, Sean Billisitz and Madison Ware as account coordinators, Kit Markgraf as account manager and promoted Trevor Maniscalo to junior publicist.

Los Angeles -- Metro Public Relations has promoted Rebecca Rolnick Knaack to VP of entertainment and Andrew Valdes to VP of media relations.

New York — Hill+Knowlton Strategies named John Derryberry head of technology in the U.S. Derryberry was previously financial technology and innovation communications leader at Western Union Digital. The agency also hired Alex Taylor as senior consumer media specialist. She had been VP at Marina Maher Communications. The Lupus Research Alliance hired Penny Mitchell as senior director of marketing and communications. Mitchell was previously EVP and health practice lead for Makovsky.

Philadelphia — Melissa Squarcia Fordyce is now executive director of marketing and communications for the Philadelphia Foundation. She had been director of communications for the senior living community nonprofit, Presby’s Inspired Life. The Creative Engagement Group has hired Helen Davis to lead its environments team. According to LinkedIn, Davis was previously VP of healthcare at Sparks, also in Philadelphia.

São Paulo — Ideal H+K (Hill+Knowlton Strategies in Brazil) promoted Paula Nadal to VP of creative strategy and Nadia Andrade to VP of client services.

Toronto — Hill+Knowlton Strategies hired Michelle Reagan as VP of creative strategy leading the agency’s Canadian innovation and creative hub. According to LinkedIn, Reagan was previously director of insights and planning for Weber Shandwick, also in Toronto. H+K also promoted Omar Khan national cannabis sector lead.

Account wins

New York — Marino has added workplace management platform Eden, small and middle market real estate investing lender Roc Capital and autonomous robotic garage provider Volley Automation as clients.

Santa Ana, CA — Global Results Communications is now representing The Internet of Things Consortium and will be helping the group launch the IoTC NEXT: The Connected Future summit on November 12.

And in other news…

Denver — Comms agency Grasslands bought a 5,071-square-foot property in central Denver historic Baker neighborhood to serve as the agency’s headquarters.

New York — Global specialist comms consultancy Montieth & Company has launched an integrated comms sub-agency called Tangible to serve startups. Tangible also provides equity capital to investors. James Beechinor-Collins has launched the digital communications consultancy Wonderscript. He was formerly chief digital officer and regional director for North America at Text100 (which rebranded as Archetype). At the PRSA annual meeting in San Diego, Michelle Olson, was elected as the organization’s chair for 2021. Michelle Egan was named treasurer, and Amy Coward, secretary.