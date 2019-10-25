Chick-fil-A guest stars on Kanye West's new album

Kanye West really loves fast food.

By now, you probably know that his new album, Jesus is King, has finally arrived. And with it, an entire song about Chick-fil-A.

When West released the long-awaited album at about noon on Friday, Chick-fil-A almost immediately started trending on Twitter.

The fast-food chain gets a shout out in the chorus of the track "Closed on Sunday."

The specific lyrics to listen out for are as follows:

Closed on Sunday, you're my Chick-fil-A

Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A

Hold the selfies, put the 'Gram away

Get your family, y'all hold hands and pray

When you got daughters, always keep 'em safe

Watch out for vipers, don't let them indoctrinate

Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A

Although social media users are absolutely losing their minds over the mention, Chick-fil-A has been left speechless. The brand has yet to respond on Twitter.

open on sunday — Burger Town (@BurgerKing) October 25, 2019

"We are always grateful to see excitement for the brand," said Carrie Kurlander, Chick-fil-A VP of PR, via email. The brand declined an interview.

While Chick-fil-A remained silent on the matter, one competitor did respond on Twitter.

Every few months, West seems to give fast food some public love. Last November, he tweeted that McDonald’s is his favorite restaurant.

McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2018

And in 2016, the rapper penned a poem about McDonald’s for Frank Ocean’s glossy magazine Boys Don’t Cry.

"McDonald’s man / McDonald’s man / The French fries had a plan / The French fries had a plan," West wrote.