Weber's Whatmough joins Red to lead digital, social and consumer

Whatmough (pictured) takes the job title of MD Shiny Red and PLAY - Shiny Red is Red's digital and social practice, and PLAY is its consumer practice.

It follows the recent departures of Matt Park to FleishmanHillard Fishburn and Rachael Sansom to Red Havas London - they oversaw Shiny Red and PLAY respectively.

Whatmough, who started at Red last week, spent five years at Weber Shandwick, including two years heading up the integrated media team in London where he oversaw the media relations, social, influencer and paid media teams.

He also led the agency’s HSBC business and managed the acquisition of That Lot in 2018.

Red CEO Mike Morgan said: "Our integrated planning and campaigning is already strong and award-winning, Danny will take our teams and our clients to the next level where smart paid and search strategies are as familiar as launch events and media relations."

Whatmough said: "I’ve long preached the power of integration and believe it is the future of comms. There are too few agencies that really grasp the importance of integration but Red Consultancy are one of them. With oversight across digital and consumer I believe we can deliver integrated work that will deliver most effectively for clients."

Earlier this month PRWeek reported that Avril Lee, formerly of Burson-Marsteller and MSLGroup, has joined Red to lead the strategic development of its health operation, Red Health.

Last week PRWeek revealed that Red, alongside Headland, has been appointed by Accenture.

Revenue at Red grew 1.5 per cent on a like-for-like basis to £8.5m in the first half of 2019, parent company Huntsworth announced in July.