The PR Week: 10.25.2019: Suzanne Rosnowski, Relevance International

Suzanne Rosnowski, CEO and founder of Relevance International, was pregnant when she knew she wanted to start a business. Since then, Rosnowski has built a business with a client roster including big names in real estate and luxury. She discusses the early challenges of those years and her top tips for entrepreneurs.

Also, PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch break down the news of the week, including last week's PRDecoded event in Chicago, Cision's sale to Platinum Equity, and Mattel's PR hires.