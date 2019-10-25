The PR Week: 10.25.2019: Suzanne Rosnowski, Relevance International

Added 4 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

Suzanne Rosnowski, CEO and founder of Relevance International, talks about what it was like starting a new business while pregnant and how the firm has evolved.

Audio
L to R: Frank Washkuch, Suzanne Rosnowski, Steve Barrett
Download

The-PR-Week-Podcast-Oct25.mp3

Suzanne Rosnowski, CEO and founder of Relevance International, was pregnant when she knew she wanted to start a business. Since then, Rosnowski has built a business with a client roster including big names in real estate and luxury. She discusses the early challenges of those years and her top tips for entrepreneurs.

Also, PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch break down the news of the week, including last week's PRDecoded event in Chicago, Cision's sale to Platinum Equity, and Mattel's PR hires. 

