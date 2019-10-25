Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

WPP PR Q3 revenue is down. The company reported that like-for-like revenue in the PR division — which includes BCW, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Finsbury and Buchanan — fell 0.9 % in Q3.

PRWeek held its 40 Under 40 awards dinner last night to highlight the brightest up-and-coming talent in the comms business. Its was a fun and festive evening, but if you were unable to attend, here’s a guide to this year’s honorees.

Trump officials have created an impeachment messaging war room. The purpose? Solidify support for the president among Senate republicans, Axios reports. There are almost daily "messaging coordination" meetings focused on the impeachment effort. Attendees include people from the offices of the chief of staff, legislative affairs, the vice president, political affairs, cabinet affairs, intergovernmental affairs, public liaison, press and comms, and digital. But not the White House counsel.

The White House will order government agencies to not renew New York Times and Washington Post subscriptions. "Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving—hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will be saved," wrote White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in an email Thursday. (Wall Street Journal)

In a Thursday speech, Vice President Mike Pence critiqued Nike and the NBA for their relationship with communist China given the country’s human rights abuses and trade policies. Pence said the NBA has behaved like a "wholly owned subsidiary" of China’s "authoritarian regime." He also said "Nike promotes itself as a so-called ‘social-justice champion,’ but when it comes to Hong Kong, it prefers checking its social conscience at the door." (Associated Press)