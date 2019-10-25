Ex-Ogilvy director joins Kazoo as it bolsters entertainment practice

Ward has previously held in-house positions at Activision and THQ. She is joined at the agency by account manager Harry Toussaint, and account executive Thanos Tsonakis, following recent wins across gaming and consumer technology brands.

Ward joins the established senior leadership team of Michael Blount, Delilah Pollard, Rachael Charlton and managing partners Lydia Hoye and Jessica Owen.

"Kazoo continues to go from strength to strength and bringing the most talented people to our team is essential to stay agile, super smart and business-outcome orientated."

"Karen, Harry and Thanos are focused and ready to drive our expanding client portfolio to great things in 2020," said Hoye.