PRDecoded panel: A Charter for the Purpose Principles

PRWeek's Conference Board synthesized best practice on social purpose and created a charter for brands to guide them in authentically and transparently displaying leadership

L-R: Aflac's Catherine Blades and GM's Tony Cervone at PRDecoded
PRDecoded demonstrated how companies and organizations can communicate purpose authentically without simply paying lip service to very serious subjects and risking accusations of purpose-washing.

PRWeek's Conference Board synthesized best practice on social purpose and created a charter for brands to guide them in authentically and transparently displaying leadership in this area. 

Unveiling the charter with moderator Steve Barrett of PRWeek: Aflac's Catherine Blades, GM's Tony Cervone and Exelon's Maggie FitzPatrick. 

