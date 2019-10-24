PRDecoded panel: A Charter for the Purpose Principles

PRDecoded demonstrated how companies and organizations can communicate purpose authentically without simply paying lip service to very serious subjects and risking accusations of purpose-washing.

PRWeek's Conference Board synthesized best practice on social purpose and created a charter for brands to guide them in authentically and transparently displaying leadership in this area.

Unveiling the charter with moderator Steve Barrett of PRWeek: Aflac's Catherine Blades, GM's Tony Cervone and Exelon's Maggie FitzPatrick.