PRDecoded panel: 2019 Bellwether Survey

PRWeek's second annual Bellwether Survey, produced in partnership with Boston University, is the largest, most comprehensive and credible survey of the PR industry - and it this year showed that organizational purpose and ethical reputation is extremely meaningful to respondents.

This session brought together BU researchers and practitioners from the PR industry to dig beneath the data and discover why purpose is so important within organizations for internal and external reasons.

Moderator Steve Barrett of PRWeek talks with Boston University professor Donald Wright; Madeline Chadwick, VP of communications at Papa John's International; and Pete Marino, chief public affairs and communications officer at MillerCoors.

