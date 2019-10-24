PRDecoded panel: How to Harness the Domino Effect of GenZ

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek Staff

Gen Z doesn't want to work for you, but here's how you can work with them.

News
Harvard student Michael Pankowski at PRDecoded
GenZ doesn't care about you - yet.

The loyalty and trust and blind fanaticism of the past are now precious, hard-won and dependent on an alignment of the brand, heart and mind. In a new era where authenticity rules, attention spans cease to exist, technology permeates and transparency is king (or queen), what can your brand do to reach the all at once most informed and dismissive generation ever to contemplate a purchase?

Find out as we discuss what it takes to wake up, engage and win over not only your most coveted customers - but their friends, their followers and ultimately, their feelings.

Moderator Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYouth, talks with Susan Oguche, senior director of communications at Sleep Number; Harvard University student Michael Pankowski; and high school senior Andrew Carlton. 

