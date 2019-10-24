Grubhub's Brendan Lewis packs bags for Away

NEW YORK: Suitcase brand Away has hired Grubhub’s Brendan Lewis as VP of comms and corporate affairs.

Lewis announced his career move to the $1.45 billion luggage company on Twitter.

News! Quick note to announce I have joined @away as VP Communications and Corporate Affairs. I’m truly excited to join such an amazing brand at this point in their company journey, and to work for two amazing founders. I look forward to all your luggage-themed puns. — BPLewis (@BPLewis) October 21, 2019

An Away representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Most recently, Lewis was VP of communications at Grubhub, where he has worked since early 2018. His departure from the food delivery app follows disappointing financials with steeply declining profitability amid fierce competition, according to various media reports.

"We wish [Lewis] the best of luck on his next adventure, and a search is under way for his replacement," a Grubhub spokesperson said via email.

Prior to Grubhub, Lewis was VP of comms at startup catalyst Expa, was a partner at PR firm Pramana Collective and led comms at music identification app Shazam. Before that, he was director of corporate communications at Foursquare.



Previously, Lewis worked at location-based deal site LivingSocial as director of corporate communications and director of social media at WCG. He has also held roles at Juniper Networks, 463 Communications, VeriSign and Edelman.

Earlier this year, Away reached "unicorn" status after raising an additional $100 million, which brought its total funding to $156 million. The round was led by Wellington Capital Management. Away said it wants to use the additional cash to expand its product lineup, add more retail stores and launch in international markets, according to Forbes.