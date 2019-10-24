Altimeter principal analyst Brian Solis exits

REDWOOD CITY, CA: Brian Solis has exited his role as principal analyst at research advisory company Altimeter Group.

Solis, who has worked at Altimeter since March 2011, left the firm last month to be an independent digital analyst who serves enterprise clients, brands and agencies, he told PRWeek.

"My work will focus on thought leadership, original and custom research, advisory and keynote speaking," he said.

Solis wants to establish himself as a "hybrid analyst/thought leader/influencer." He said that he’s starting from scratch and believes his B2B influencer work will attract clients.

"I see a hybrid model where my expertise and platforms will be attractive to the growing B2B influencer marketing space," said Solis. "Strategic value added, thoughtful content, insights and practical solutions are in high demand among business customers."

Beyond traditional sales and content marketing, Solis explained that a digital analyst can also serve as an expert B2B influencer.

"I hope to bring my experience, body of work and customer-centered market approach to companies hoping to make a genuine impact," he said.

Solis said working at Altimeter was one of the "best experiences" of his life.

Altimeter declined to comment on Solis’ departure or its plan for his role.

Prior to Altimeter, he was the founder and principal of digital and social media agency FutureWorks Labs.