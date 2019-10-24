Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

A Pfizer vet has joined Y&R PR. Dean Mastrojohn started in the newly created role as SVP of integrated media on October 14. Earlier this year, he exited his role as Pfizer’s senior director of global communications and lead of media relations. PRWeek has all the details on his new job.

A new role for a former high-ranking Edelman alum. PwC has appointed Edelman’s global vice chair Michael Stewart, who left the comms giant earlier this year, to lead global corporate affairs and communications. At Edelman, he has been global vice chair since February 2017, and was previously Edelman’s European CEO for three-and-a-half years. Here’s the full story on PwC’s hire from PRWeek U.K.

Global phenomenon TikTok’s appeal is waning. The viral short video app, run by Chinese company ByteDance, saw global user-downloads fall for the first time since its 2017 inception, according to Sensor Tower data. The app amassed an estimated 177 million first-time users across the Apple App Store and Google Play in Q3, representing a 4% decline from a year ago. In 2018, TikTok rocketed to the top of Apple’s App Store and racked up a record 3.8 million first-time downloads last October. Shoe brand Crocs just joined the platform this month and saw instant success.

Facebook is getting interested in news again. At a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg teased the rollout of the social network’s "News Tab" feature, which will be curated in part by veteran journalists hired by the company. Zuckerberg will unveil the new product at a New York City event Friday that will focus on "journalism in the digital age." Zuckerberg testified on Capital Hill Wednesday and was grilled by Congress over Libra cryptocurrency and Facebook’s political ads policy. Here’s what happened.

Is Popeyes chicken sandwich finally returning? The highly coveted sandwich will reportedly return to some locations next month. To prepare, 400 additional staffers are being hired and up to two people per Popeyes location will be dedicated to making the sandwich. The chain has also been sending out targeted Instagram ads that say, "The sandwich is coming soon." Side note: Retailer Yandy now has a "Sold Out Chicken Sandwich" costume available on its site, in a nod to Popeyes chicken sandwich that took the nation by storm in August and was sold out within two weeks of its nationwide debut.