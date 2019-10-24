Hatch toasts beer brand win

The agency will support the Northern Monk team with an ongoing press office and quarterly projects, the first of which will launch next month.

Eve Lindsay, communications manager at Northern Monk, said: "This is our first time working with a dedicated PR agency, so we’re excited to see where the partnership will take us."

The new business win follows the recent expansion of the agency, with eight new employees joining the team over the past three months, including account director Lucie Carter, and account managers Jonjo Murphy and Alex Halls.

Charlotte Garston and Meriel Kileen have joined as account executives.

The agency’s social team has also been bolstered with the arrival of Jack Moore as digital and social media manager, Ruth Wilson as social media manager and Alice Stoker as social media executive.

Jason Madeley, managing director at Hatch, said: "It’s a brand with huge potential and we’re delighted to be able to support them on the journey. The team at Northern Monk have a lot of amazing plans which has provided us with a really strong foundation to build on."