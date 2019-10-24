TVC Group hires senior account director

Creative communications agency TVC Group has hired Francesca Ayala (pictured) as senior account director in its Hong Kong office.

Ayala joins from Hong Kong’s Text 100 (now known as Archetype) office where she was a senior consultant. Here, she worked with the likes of FedEx, Prudential Corporation Asia, SAP and China Telecom Global.

Ayala has 14 years of content production experience, having started her career as a journalist and corporate communications professional before moving to agency side.

At TVC, her client portfolio will include Singapore Airlines, HSBC and Toray. She will report to Rachel Aeschliman, VP, global business development, and will work closely with the APAC teams at TVC’s parent company The Economist Group.

