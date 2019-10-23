Y&R PR hires Pfizer alum Dean Mastrojohn

NEW YORK: Y&R PR has hired Pfizer alum Dean Mastrojohn as SVP of integrated media.

He is reporting to Y&R CEO Olga Fleming after starting in the newly created position on October 14. Mastrojohn has two direct reports.

"This is a new position at Y&R PR," Fleming said. "We’ve been experiencing growth and we wanted to ensure we were serving our clients in an optimal way, so we hired [Mastrojohn] to help fuse together our digital and media teams under an integrated media offering."

Mastrojohn will be responsible for scientific and corporate media relations and growing the integrated media team. In terms of clients, Mastrojohn will focus on Y&R’s healthcare business. "We’ll be leaning in across all of our healthcare and pharma clients," said Fleming.

Mastrojohn had been consulting since he left Pfizer this year. He worked at the pharma company for three years, most recently as senior director of global communications and lead of media relations.

Pfizer declined to comment on his departure or the status of his former position.

Previously, Mastrojohn was communications director in North America for Reckitt Benckiser and corporate media relations manager in North America for Unilever. He has also worked at KPMG and MWWPR.

Parent network Y&R, now merged into VMLY&R, formed Y&R PR in 2013. Fleming was named to PRWeek’s Hall of Femme 2019 in March.