Dynamic Signal launches Mobile Publisher feature

SAN BRUNO, CA: Dynamic Signal has launched the Mobile Publisher feature.

Using the app, customers can upload video and image content onto the Dynamic Signal platform, which can be accessed via web, mobile and desktop. From there, users can edit and disseminate the content.

The Mobile Publisher feature makes it easier to share local information and content on the go, said Dynamic Signal CEO Russ Fradin, in a statement.

The company also released Social DM, short for Distributed Marketing, on the Salesforce AppExchange, allowing users to share brand content on external social channels and track campaign engagements via Salesforce.

Dynamic Signal also said it has enhanced its metrics to help users address engagement gaps.