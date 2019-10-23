APCO brings on Courtney Crowder to head Raleigh office

RALEIGH, NC: APCO Worldwide has named Courtney Crowder as head of its Raleigh, North Carolina, office and lead of Southeast outreach.

Crowder starts in the MD role on November 1 and will report to APCO’s North American president Kelly Williamson. He will have seven direct reports, an APCO representative told PRWeek.

Crowder is replacing Williamson, who has managed APCO’s Raleigh office since she helped launch it in 2014. Williamson was named APCO’s North American president last October, but has since continued to manage the office.

Prior to joining APCO, Crowder ran his own consultancy, Crowder Consulting, for just over seven years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, Crowder worked as legislative director and senior advisor to former North Carolina Governor Beverly Perdue.

Earlier this month, APCO named Jeff Astle as MD of Shanghai, replacing James Robinson, who was named APCO’s global lead for geo-commerce in New York. The agency also recently worked on the launch of Country Crock Plant Butter.

According to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019, revenue at APCO grew 4% last year to $134.1 million.