Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

One thing to keep an eye on today: Boeing’s Q3 earnings are set to hit before the market opens. The results are a barometer of how the company is handling the crisis that started with the crash of two 737 Max planes and the grounding of its 737 Max fleet. Boeing is releasing the numbers one day after it ousted the head of its commercial airplane division.

A second thing to keep an eye on today: Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify on Capitol Hill. The Facebook CEO is expected to acknowledge the "trust issues" the public has with his company, while making his case for the Libra cryptocurrency. "I believe this is something that needs to get built, but I understand we’re not the ideal messenger right now," Zuckerberg is expected to say, according to The New York Times.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America is calling for a public apology from the Houston Astros to Sports Illustrated. Here’s a rundown of why: in the moments after the Astros won the American League, assistant general manager Brandon Taubman reportedly yelled a profanity-laced version of "Thank God we got Osuna!" in the direction of female reporters. (Astros reliever Roberto Osuna was suspended 75 games for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy). The team initially accused SI reporter Stephanie Apstein of fabricating the story about Taubman, but has backtracked since other journalists verified her account. Taubman and the team’s manager have since apologized.

The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods is testing the waters of a third-party presidential bid. Ed Stack, a longtime Republican donor, tried out prospective campaign messages with a Wisconsin focus group, according to Politico. Dick’s made headlines when it stopped selling assault rifles in the days after the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting.

If you were at PRDecoded: Purpose Principles last week, you heard all about Gen Z. Here’s more: nearly nine in 10 Gen Zers are worried about the environment and the planet, according to research from Porter Novelli and Cone set for release today. It also found that nearly nine in 10 are inspired when people their age, like activists Greta Thunberg and Emma Gonzalez, take stands on issues.