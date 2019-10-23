Watch: Vodka brand launches world's first glacier bar

Travelling over 1,200 miles through the heart of Iceland the vodka brand sent a limited number of competition winners to the the world’s first (standalone) bar on top of a glacier.

Located in the very heart of Iceland, the Langjökull Glacier is the water source for Reyka Vodka.

Those who accepted the voyage could create their own 'epic sagas' by journeying off the beaten track to reach the bar and try a Reyka cocktail, stopping off at Gullfoss Waterfall, Thingvellir National Park and Friðheimar tomato farm along the way.

The brand is distilled in small batches, using glacial spring water that runs through a 4,000-year-old lava field in Langjökull.

Exposure led the activation and production of the creative, while Vizeum handled media planning and partnerships.

Red Consultancy were responsible for the PR strategy, design and creation of press materials and for driving editorial coverage to kick-start the campaign.

They also drove sign-ups to the consumer competition and encouraging people to make their own way to the bar armed with just the coordinates.

Rekya Vodka brand ambassador Fabiano Latham said: "We’re puffin-chuffed to bring the charmingly offbeat spirit of Reyka Vodka to the world with this one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Reyka Vodka is not just made in Iceland, it’s made of Iceland – so where better to host our Reyka Bar than at the very source."