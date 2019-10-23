In brief: Clarity rolls out financial services practice; wins for Noise, Launch, Cartwright and Future

Noodle chain brings the Noise

Noodle bar chain Chopstix has hired social-first agency Noise Media to lead on PR and the expansion of its social channels in the UK. The agency will focus on creating a social identity for Chopstix, predominantly on Facebook and Instragam. The strategy and execution will consist of geo-targetted content campaigns to specific site locations, as well as nationwide brand building campaign.

Clarity launches global partner network and finance offer

Global integrated communications agency Clarity has announced the launch of a dedicated financial services practice, offering full-service strategic comms services to venture capital and disruptive fintech companies. Leading the new practice group is managing director Michael Celiceo. The agency has also launched its new Global Partner Network, a collaboration with top independent agencies in key markets to provide account support to clients around the world.

Launch to drive interest in auto startup

Tech company Cazoo has hired brand communications agency Launch to support its brand and customer launch later this month. The business aims to make car buying no different to buying any other product online by letting consumers select from thousands of cars online and have them delivered to their door in as little as 72 hours. Juliet Cameron, COO, Launch, who leads a team of six on the account, said: "It’s not every day you get the opportunity to work with a brand that is going to genuinely transform an entire sector."

Leeds-based PR agency goes Ape

Comms shop Content Soup has been appointed as the national PR agency for Go Ape and it will deliver PR and influencer marketing for the brand’s 34 sites across the UK, in an attempt to establish the company as a 'go to' for millennials. Jo O’Boyle, head of marketing at Go Ape, explained that the brand was looking to stay relevant with an audience-focused PR strategy.

Cartwright checks in with national hotel brand launch

Hotel brand Accor has appointed Midlands PR and digital agency Cartwright Communications to launch its Leicester development, following a competitive pitch process. The scheme, owned by developer Charles Street Buildings Group, comprises two hotels and a restaurant. The Nottingham-based PR agency will be supporting the launch of all three establishments, issuing press content and managing media relations with site visits and exclusive first-look previews, to increase regional and national coverage.

Future to handle personal publicity for Sacha Lord

The night-time economy adviser for Greater Manchester has hired Future to handle his personal publicity. Lord, co-founder of both The Warehouse Project and Parklife, appointed the agency to handle media surrounding his advisory role. Nina Sawetz, MD at Future, said: "Sacha has an incredibly important role in the growth and future direction of Greater Manchester, as well as the night-time strategy in the UK as a whole."