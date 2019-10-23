Accenture appoints new PR agencies, severs ties with Teneo

Red Consultancy and Headland will provide media and analyst relations support to two of Accenture’s key industry verticals.

"We recently appointed Red to promote our digital and technology businesses and Headland to support our financial services industry work," Accenture UK & Ireland media and analyst relations lead Andy Rowland told PRWeek.

"Prior to this we enjoyed a four-year relationship with Teneo and thank them for all their contributions."

Agency leads declined to share many details about the scope of work. However, PRWeek understands Headland’s focus is on building Accenture’s reputation and raising awareness of their expertise in financial services, and primarily through earned media.

Accenture UK reported revenue of £2.6bn in the FY18 and has about 9,450 staff. Its operating profit margin is 7 per cent.

Although the broader consulting business has reported flat growth, its digital marketing arm, Accenture Interactive, has been growing rapidly in recent years through a raft of M&As, including high-profile independent agencies such as Karmarama in the UK, Droga 5 in the US and The Monkeys in Australia.

Earlier this year, Accenture Interactive reported global revenues of $10bn, making it similar in revenue to IPG.